Verse for a Boston Moment 

It’s been exactly six years since the Boston Marathon finish was disrupted by a terrorist bombing. Since then, the race has been reclaimed by its many participants and the city itself. Now, a permanent memorial to the victims of that 2013 attack is almost complete, and local poet Daniel Johnson has added his contribution. It is a tight and precise couplet, to be found engraved in two parts, one at each bombing site.
All we have lost is brightly lost.
Let us climb, now, the road to hope.
The words alone are beautiful, but the Boston Globe also did a fantastic job of providing a more in-depth look at the work.