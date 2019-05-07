A Brief, Foolish Moment of Hope 

Last week, I wrote about the shameful wastefulness of vampire facials, a ridiculous procedure popularized by Kim Kardashian. While researching this further, I learned that Kardashian regrets getting the procedure. For a brief moment, I thought she might have learned a valuable lesson. Perhaps she regrets her vampire facial because she helped popularize junk science? Or because it ultimately led to multiple people getting life-threatening illnesses? Or even just because it’s just really gross?
Nope to all of the above! Instead, Kardashian regrets the procedure because it hurt.