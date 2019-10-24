O Un Taco, Por Favor

After yesterday’s post about Taco Bell’s use of the word “tacos” to indicate the singular of an item, I poked around a bit more. Back in 2013, I actually wrote about the origins of the Doritos Locos Tacos. The linked article there details the complexity of creating the new menu item. It regularly refers to it as a “Doritos Locos Taco” in the singular, with no trailing ess.

More recently, the official terms page for this year’s contest seems to contradict the fine print on the main contest page:

Taco Bell will offer every person in the 50 U.S. and District of Columbia the opportunity to obtain one (1) free Doritos® Locos Taco (the “Free Doritos® Locos Taco”) at participating Taco Bell® restaurants in the United States and District of Columbia on the Redemption Date designated herein, while supplies last.

So, we seem to have two contradictory possibilities here. In a case like that, I’ll always choose the more ridiculous of the options. As such, I’ll be sticking with telling you to enjoy a free tacos next week.