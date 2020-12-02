Cutting Through Steel 

Back in 2019, the massive MV Golden Ray cargo ship was poorly loaded, resulting in it capsizing off the coast of Georgia. Since then, workers have now been tasked with dismantling the entire thing. I couldn’t imagine what sort of tools this would require, but thanks to friend-of-the-site (and occasional copy editor) Gus M., I now know that one of the most important pieces in the process is “a really, really big chain”.
Each link weighs 80 pounds
Jalopnik has a good overview of this whole deeply weird process.