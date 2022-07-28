Just when she thought she was out, they pulled Robin Borlandoe back in for one last
heist summer of lifeguarding. Over five decades since she last held the job, Borlandoe is once again working to keep swimmers safe, doing her part to alleviate the lifeguard shortage that has resulted in many public pools not being open for citizens to enjoy.
Being a Lifeguard Is Like Riding a Bike, Right? ∞
Thursday, July 28th, 2022
Just when she thought she was out, they pulled Robin Borlandoe back in for one last