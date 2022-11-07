A Non-Denial Denial 

Monday, November 7th, 2022

The headline “US Air Force Says Penis-Shaped Flight Path Pointed at Russian Base Is a Coincidence” really caught my eye. That would be quite a coincidence.

However, the story is better than that. Near as I can figure, the Air Force didn’t actually say that at all. Here’s the quote from their spokesperson:

“We’re aware of the incident and are talking with the KC-135 crew to determine the details,” an Air Force spokesperson told Military.com in an email. “At this time, we do not believe the crew acted inappropriately, flying a refueling orbit consistent with requirements that met the needs of receiver aircraft.”

Nowhere in there is the word “coincidental” used, and that’s a very carefully worded statement. Let‘s have a look at that flight path:


[Image credit: @Maks_NAFO_FELLA]

Yeah, that’s a penis. Given Russia’s horrific aggressions against Ukraine in 2022, it’s also completely appropriate.

Previously in phallic flight paths: That Ridiculous Mother Can Tell Her Kids It’s a Cowboy Hat

