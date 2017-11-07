Indefinite Detention Is Not Consistent With Our Values 

The ACLU is working to provide legal representation for an American citizen the federal government is currently holding without any access to a lawyer.
For nearly two months, the U.S. military has been detaining an American citizen at a secret jail in Iraq, denying him access to a lawyer and even refusing to release his name. The Trump administration is calling the citizen an “enemy combatant,” claiming he was fighting for ISIS in Syria, but it has not presented any evidence to back up its allegations.
This is wrong, full stop, and there can be no good reason for it. If the individual in question is guilty, then let that be shown in court.
