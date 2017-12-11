The Razor and Blades Model, Applied to Mattresses 

Monday, December 11th, 2017

A company called Ace is selling massive mattresses designed for “co-sleeping”, so entire families can sleep together. I can’t speak to the normality of that, but I am fascinated by the economics at work here. Even if you have space for a bed that’s multiple feet wider than a king-size, where the hell would you buy bedding for it? Surprise, surprise, Ace is also happy to sell you oversized bedding.

Overpriced bedding

As you can see, they’ll provide the essentials at a very healthy markup. Perhaps Ace should pull a Gillette, and give the mattresses away entirely for free.

If you enjoyed this post, get updates via Twitter, Facebook, or RSS.

     