The Razor and Blades Model, Applied to Mattresses 

A company called Ace is selling massive mattresses designed for “co-sleeping”, so entire families can sleep together. I can’t speak to the normality of that, but I am fascinated by the economics at work here. Even if you have space for a bed that’s multiple feet wider than a king-size, where the hell would you buy bedding for it? Surprise, surprise, Ace is also happy to sell you oversized bedding.
As you can see, they’ll provide the essentials at a very healthy markup. Perhaps Ace should pull a Gillette, and give the mattresses away entirely for free.