Watch for Blue Shells 

Japan currently has a very interesting relationship with go-karts:
Go-karts, under the Transport Vehicle Act, are classified as scooters but as four-wheel cars under the Road Traffic Law, so drivers do not have to wear seat-belts or helmets.
In America, this dual classification would likely mean the vehicles would be subject to twice the regulations, rather than none. In Tokyo, it’s instead led to this:
This seems like tourist buffoonery which would be annoying to locals, as well as fairly dangerous for the participants. I hope I get a chance to try it someday.