Maybe She Meant That They’re Very Close Friends With Jesus 

Shortly before December’s special Senate election in Alabama, Kayla Moore spoke about her husband, losing candidate/accused pedophile Roy Moore.
“Fake news,” she declared, “would tell you that we don’t care for Jews. I tell you all this because I’ve seen it all and I just want to set the record straight while they’re all here.”
Then, after a brief pause, for effect, she said, “One of our attorneys is a Jew. We have very close friends that are Jewish and rabbis and we also fellowship with them.”
As you might imagine, this defense was not well received. It’s also not clear who exactly Mrs. Moore was referring to. The Boston Globe was unable to find any rabbi willing to admit a friendship with the Moores. Now, it turns out that at least one Jewish attorney who has worked with the Moores is in fact a huge Doug Jones supporter.