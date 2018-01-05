Won’t Somebody Think of the Children? 

A headline like “Couple Caught Having Oral Sex in ‘Family-Friendly’ Restaurant” really catches the eye, but what’s most intriguing is the writing itself. In 159 words, it includes the phrases “family-friendly” and “family-operated”, and mentions that the location is a “family-friendly establishment” with live music “for the whole family”.
It really doesn’t seem relevant to the matter at hand. It’s not as though this behavior would be acceptable at say a Texas Roadhouse, or even a BJ’s Restaurant.