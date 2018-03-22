19 People Didn’t Have Much Going On 

In late February, North Carolina’s Forysth County judicial system discovered they had a problem: no jurors. The county had failed to mail out jury duty notices to approximately 1,700 people, and as a result, no one showed up on Monday, February 26th. After putting out a call on the local news, they managed to get 19 volunteers for Tuesday, not enough to proceed.
Judge Stuart Albright, who was presiding over a trial scheduled to start Tuesday, issued an order that deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office go out into the county, including Hanes Mall, to round up qualified people who would be willing to volunteer for jury duty that day.
That would be one tough sales pitch.