Hockey Night in Las Vegas 

I imagine most pro athletes would like to win their league championship at home, to celebrate. As the Washington Capitals learned yesterday (and today), winning in Las Vegas has its perks as well.
The threshold for who could venture on stage started to lower. Disbelief had yet to dissipate. “How amazing is it you can walk into a bar and the Stanley Cup is there, 10 yards away?” one Capitals employee asked, standing by the bar. He then escorted onto the stage a longtime Caps season-ticket holder who had gained entry, in part, by buying acceptable clothing off the back of a man on the street for 20 bucks. (He had previously been denied on the grounds of wearing sandals and shorts.)
