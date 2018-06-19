In Other News, the MTV Awards Are Still a Thing 

On a day when America’s Attorney General Jeff Session needs to explain why the current policy of separating families is different from what Nazis did, and when the US is poised to announce its resignation from the UN human rights council, perhaps a good, quick laugh is needed. Here’s what actor Michael B. Jordan had to say when he won the MTV Award for Best Villain:
“I’m shocked that I won this award for best villain,” he said as he took the podium. “I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag.”
That’s is the best burn on Roseanne since Sanofi’s tweet.