Caught Themselves Red Handed 

Two criminals in Scotland used a drone to deliver drugs to prisoners. That’s pretty smart. However, they filmed themselves in the act, and then crashed the drone inside the prison. That’s pretty dumb, and it gets worse.
They also managed to inadvertently record the door number of the house they were operating from and a car parked outside which belonged to them.
I don’t think most drones come with a micro SD card installed. That’s usually a separate purchase, which would mean these two may well have bought and installed the memory card that ultimately took them down.