Who Wants Children on Demand? 

For several years now, “Uber for X” has been a shorthand way to describe many different nascent companies which provide on-demand services. Instacart is like “Uber for groceries”. Wag is like “Uber for dogwalking”. Given that, this recent Boston Globe headline is a bit confusing:
These new companies are like Uber or Lyft for kids
Sheprd is1 actually a service providing ride-sharing services to children (Uber requires passengers traveling alone to be at least 18), but you might not know it from that headline.
Footnotes:
Was, actually. Unfortunately, whether you want safe rides for your children, or children brought to you on-demand, you’re out of luck. Sheprd is no more. ↩︎