Who Wants Children on Demand? 

Tuesday, November 6th, 2018

For several years now, “Uber for X” has been a shorthand way to describe many different nascent companies which provide on-demand services. Instacart is like “Uber for groceries”. Wag is like “Uber for dogwalking”. Given that, this recent Boston Globe headline is a bit confusing:

  • These new companies are like Uber or Lyft for kids

Sheprd is1 actually a service providing ride-sharing services to children (Uber requires passengers traveling alone to be at least 18), but you might not know it from that headline.

Footnotes:

  1. Was, actually. Unfortunately, whether you want safe rides for your children, or children brought to you on-demand, you’re out of luck. Sheprd is no more. ↩︎

