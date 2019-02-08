We’re Down a Dingell 

Back in October 2016, when the world seemed like slightly less of a toxic hellstew, I found joy in the Twitter account of John Dingell Junior. Sadly, Dingell passed away yesterday. But after his decades of public service, he also left us with plenty of bon mots on Twitter. The Detroit Free Press has collected some of the best.
[Link]
While enjoying tweets from this nonagenarian back in the before time, I also learned that the state of Michigan has been sending a Dingell to Congress for over eight decades. We’re now up to 86 years of Dingells, and counting. Perhaps today is a good day to learn all the Dingells, from the original 2016, “It’s Dingells All the Way Down”.