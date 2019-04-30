In an effort to defend itself in a wrongful termination suit, Amazon recently presented proof that it routinely fires workers who aren’t meeting productivity standards. That’s not exactly great either.
Critics see the system as a machine that only sees numbers, not people. “One of the things that we hear consistently from workers is that they are treated like robots in effect because they’re monitored and supervised by these automated systems,” Mitchell says. “They’re monitored and supervised by robots.”
While Amazon has been working hard to automate as much of their process as possible, it still requires human workers for many tasks. However, it appears robots have already taken the jobs of some warehouse supervisors.