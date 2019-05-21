See Some Different Looking Squirrels 

Over two weeks ago, Saturday Night Live aired a tremendous bit that I’ve been continually reminded of ever since. It continues to crack me up, so now I’m sharing it with you. If you’re from the Northeast, you may recognize the underlying spoof of Perillo Tours and its CEO Steve Perillo.1
But even if you’ve never seen a Perillo Tours ad, you can enjoy a laugh from this. Give it a watch.2
Kenan Thompson realizes that pictures of him will have him in them.
Footnotes:
In addition to leading Perillo Tours, Steve owns the steve.com domain name, which is pretty impressive in its own right.↩︎