Let Freedom Gas Spread! 

Yesterday, the Department of Energy issued a press release which included the phrases “molecules of U.S. freedom” and “spreading freedom gas”. Slate has the story.
As one of my colleagues put it, spreading freedom gas sounds like what happens when you’re newly single and suddenly have the apartment to yourself.
Those who were paying attention in the early 2000s will surely remember “freedom fries”. Still, as ridiculous as that whole episode was, it was (to my knowledge) never part of an official government press release. Also, it didn’t lend itself to obvious fart jokes.
Previously in bizarre government press releases: Grog Build Wall. Build Wall Tall!