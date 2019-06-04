Top-Notch Trolling 

You likely saw the recent news that the White House had asked the Navy to hide an entire destroyer named for former Senator John McCain’s grandfather and father, as well as the senator himself. This was of course utterly pathetic and worthy of not, but because it was widely covered, I didn’t write about it here. However, the British have now made good use of this latest bit of wretchedness.
This is hardly a one-time thing. From the original Donald Trump baby balloon to the exterior of the Tower of London, it’s clear that the British excel at trolling or execrable 45th president.