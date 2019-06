Stop, I Don’t Collaborate. Listen.

As the owner of a website with a decent Google PageRank, I frequently received unsolicited emails asking if I’ll post various content to this site. For the most part, I ignore these solicitiations completely, and hope in vain that they’ll stop showing up. However, I recently saw an email in my inbox that gave me a good laugh:

I am, in fact, not ā€œ[i]nterested in collaborating on a sponsored post with Papa John’sā€.

I’m not sure if Paige is aware of several past posts about Papa John’s or not. Those who are will likely realize this would not be a very good fit.