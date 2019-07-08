That’s a Lot of Hot Dogs 

As long-time readers know, this site once provided annual coverage of that most horrifying spectacle in all of sports: The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. While I’ve retired from the hectic life of a hot dog eating contest reporter, it’s impossible to avoid hearing about both the event and its most famous competitor, Joey Chestnut.
In 2015, the seemingly-impossible happened when Chestnut was defeated by Matt Stonie. However, Jaws has since retaken ownership of Coney Island, with four straight titles. The Washington Post has a look at Chestnut’s July 4th, 2019.