Don’t Be Distracted

Yesterday, a story broke that Donald Trump had spoken in front of a fake presidential seal while at the Turning Point USA Teen Student Action Summit.

This seal featured multiple shots at Trump, included a two-headed eagle alluding to his shady Russian dealings, a set of golf clubs, and a wad of money. While it’s still not clear how this image wound up projected behind Trump (the hosts have blamed it on a now-former member of the A/V team), the creator of the logo is known. Washington Post caught up with Charles Leazott, a former Republican who’s tickled at how this all went down.

This story is certainly good for a moment of levity, but unfortunately, it’s taking attention away from a much more unsettling story out of the very same event. The actual content of the speech Trump gave is disturbing. In short, Trump falsely claimed that he can do whatever he wants as president.

Trump claimed, “Then I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want as President.” “But, I don’t even talk about that,” he added, “because they did a report and there was no obstruction.”

This is, in one word, wrong. The trouble is, the way a president is held accountable is via Congress. Without an independent legislative branch, the power of the American presidency really can go unchecked. That is proving disastrous for our democracy, and it’s the real story we should be watching.