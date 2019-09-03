Ice Cream Books 

Book cover designer Ben Denzer wanted to critique the trend of “Bookstagrammers”, Instagram users who carefully arrange a photograph of a particular book. So, he added melting ice cream to the equation, to really up the ridiculousness.

Peeps and icecream on the cover of Make Way for Ducklings
Denzer’s Easter post from 2017 [Link]

Ultimately, however, what started as satire has become a popular account in its own right. Denzer has utilized all manner of desserts and all manner of cleverness to take almost 300 photographs, and they’re really quite something. What a strange thing to be skilled at. What a strange thing to be popular.

