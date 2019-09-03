Ice Cream Books 

Book cover designer Ben Denzer wanted to critique the trend of “Bookstagrammers”, Instagram users who carefully arrange a photograph of a particular book. So, he added melting ice cream to the equation, to really up the ridiculousness.
Denzer’s Easter post from 2017 [Link]
Ultimately, however, what started as satire has become a popular account in its own right. Denzer has utilized all manner of desserts and all manner of cleverness to take almost 300 photographs, and they’re really quite something. What a strange thing to be skilled at. What a strange thing to be popular.