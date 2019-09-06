President Trumpsimus 

One of the least important bits of recent ridiculousness from the Trump administration has been Trump’s insistence that he didn’t make any mistake when he said Alabama would be hit by Hurricane Dorian. He did, and no amount of changing-an-F-to-an-A-with-a-Sharpie will change that.
There are far more consequential occurrences which deserve our attention, from inadvertently releasing previously classified information via a tweet, to sparring with the Federal Reserve, to ratcheting up a foolish trade war with China. These stories, and many others, are more important than “SharpieGate”. Still, this mess has at least given us all a chance to be amused by a dictionary engaging in some top-notch trolling.