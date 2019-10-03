In 2018, Botham Jean was shot and killed in his own apartment by off-duty police officer Amber Guyger. Guyger has stated she thought she was entering her own home, and believed that Jean was a burglar. She has since been convicted of murder.
Yesterday, attendees at Guyger’s sentencing hearing witnessed an incredible gesture of benevolence from Jean’s older brother, Brandt.
“I don’t know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug, please? Please?” Jean asked Judge Tammy Kemp.
The jurist said yes, and Brandt got off the stand and walked toward Guyger at the defense table. She leaped up from her seat and ran to hug him.
They clutched each other in an embrace that lasted for more than a minute — with Guyger loudly sobbing into Jean’s shoulder.
Brandt Jean is too good for this world.
