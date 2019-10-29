Don’t Make Us Say No 

You likely saw that Donald Trump attended game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, where he was loudly booed. A look at his loathsome face when this occurred shows that the booing may have even briefly given him a moment of realization that, yes, many, many people rightly despise him. I can’t say I have any hope that such a realization will stick, nor that it will result in any change in his awful behavior, but it’s not nothing.
Even better, however, was this tidbit from an article on the booing:
Trump did not sit with the Lerner family, the principal owners of the Nationals. A representative for the Lerner family put in a request to MLB to not be put in position to turn down a request from the White House to sit with Trump, according to WUSA.
Yes, it appears that the Lerner family had no desire to sit with Trump. They went so far as to ask Major League Baseball to help them avoid needing to turn down the president. That’s quite something.