Chew Some Grass for the Gipper 

Back in May, I wrote about the fire prevention goats of Ventura County. Now, it appears those same goats may have helped save the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library:
Library spokeswoman Melissa Giller said the Ventura County Fire Department brings hundreds of goats every May to eat the brush around the perimeter of the library to create a fire break.
“The firefighters on the property said that the fire break really helped them because as the fire was coming up that one hill, all the brush has been cleared, basically,” she said.
You go, goats!