A Look at WikiHow’s Bizarre Art 

WikiHow is home to countless how-to guides, many of them strange or seemingly unnecessary. The strangest thing about the site, however, is surely the frequently bizarre illustrations. The site is packed with literally millions of drawings in a style that is difficult to describe. Give the “Random Article” link a click or two, and you’ll undoubtedly hit something that’ll stop you in your tracks, like this doozy from “How to Teach Your Child Good Interpersonal Communication Skills”:
That child is missing at least part of its face.
Over at OneZero, Peter Slattery has gone deep on the origins of WikiHow’s illustrations, and it’s fascinating.