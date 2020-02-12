Since its debut in 2016, “The Good Place” was one of the best shows on television. After just 52 episodes, its run has come to an end. The show went out at the top of its game and on its own terms, rather than dragging on for years past its prime. If you haven’t watched it, it comes highly recommended.
If you have watched The Good Place, you will enjoy checking out The Food Place, a virtual restaurant selling many of the food items the show created. For more details, see this interview with its creator, Lynn Fisher.