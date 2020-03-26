Their Services Are Probably Both More Expensive and Less Fun

According to their website, PEAK Event Services is “New England’s premier tent and event rental company”. I don’t think that’s a claim which can actually be verified, but I can attest to seeing the company’s vehicles all over Boston, and indeed, all over New England. Good for them!

Many months ago, however, the slogan on one of PEAK’s trucks caught my eye while I was on a run. Because I didn’t have my phone with me, I couldn’t take a picture. Since then, however, I’ve kept an eye out for them. Eventually, I caught another truck with the same slogan, while I was driving. Through some deft maneuvers on the road, I steered my car into place so my passenger could snap a photo of what had so amused me:



[Photo credit: M. Steciuk]

Was this truck full of party furniture, or prostitutes? They both seem equally likely!

Perhaps we need a rule. If your company’s slogan would work equally well for an escort service, it might be time to go back to the drawing board.