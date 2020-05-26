🎶 Like a Rhinestone Jockstrap 🎶 

Speaking of questionable purchases, perhaps you’d like to pick up Elvis Presley’s rhinestone-studded jockstrap? I’m sure there are worse ways to spend $37,000, though none immediately spring to mind.
This item is encased in glass, and includes a plaque which reads:
Elvis Presley
Owned and Worn Jock Strap
This unique item was custom made by one of Elvis’ fans. Elvis wore the jock strap until his tragic death in 1977. The jock strap was purchased directly from the Elvis Presley Museum.
I doubt it’s actually the case, but that wording certainly implies the King died in this jockstrap.