This Is What She Does Now 

On Monday night, Reverend Gini Gerbasi was among those who were forced away from St. John’s Church in Lafayette Square. Her account of the shameful events is well worth reading.
Additionally, while I trust my disgust was obvious, my previous post about Trump’s church stunt was sardonic. I want to be sure my feelings are not mistaken in any way. There is absolutely nothing funny about the way excessive force was used, at the behest of the president, and against peaceful protestors striving toward an end to police brutality, in order to make this hollow photo op possible. In one word, it is a disgrace. The same word neatly sums up Donald Trump himself.