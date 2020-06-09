Look Up to Her 

Later this year, in celebration of the centennial of women’s suffrage in America, the faces of 14 female leaders of the suffrage and civil rights movements will appear on Mt. Rushmore. It’s a start.
[Christina] Korp, an entertainment industry veteran, said she wanted to create some type of visual mosaic to honor the anniversary this August, prompting her friend to joke that Korp, a South Dakota native, should put images of women on the facade of Mount Rushmore in her home state. Korp took it seriously.
I like Korp’s moxie.