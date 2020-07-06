A COVID-19 Eating Contest 

While I no longer cover the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest regularly, I still take occasional note of The Hideous Game. If you’ve ever had occasion to watch a food eating contest, you know that they anything but hygienic. And yet, even in the era of COVID-19, Major League Eating was intent on making sure this July 4th tradition was carried it.
The event was quite muted, but no less disgusting than usual. For those who are morbidly curious, Miki Sudo won the women’s contest for the 7th straight time, with a new women’s world record of 48.5 hot dogs and buns (HDBs). On the men’s side, Joey Chestnut captured his 12th title (and 6th straight), with a new world record of 75 HDBs.