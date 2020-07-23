He’ll Be Gone Eventually, Too 

On Sunday, Fox News aired a somewhat remarkable interview with Donald Trump. In it, Chris Wallace did something which has not been nearly common enough, repeatedly pushing back on Trump’s many lies and falsehoods. After Wallace played several clips of Trump making pronouncements that have been proven wrong, Trump said the follow:
“I will be right eventually. You know, I said, ‘It’s going to disappear.’ I’ll say it again. … It’s going to disappear, and I’ll be right,” Mr Trump said of Covid-19, which has killed more than 140,000 Americans over the least five months.
The seemingly obvious reply to that bit of painful vapidity is “Yes, Mr. President, and even a stopped clock is right twice a day.” Setting aside the ridiculous idea that there’s any value to repeating the same thing over and over, until it’s eventually correct, perhaps the government could focus on the present? Because right now, the virus is very much here, and hundreds of thousands of American citizens are dying.
Voting Information: There are many things we can do to end the Trump presidency, but it all starts with voting. Visit https://vote.gov to register to vote, or to check your registration status. Once you’ve done that, get your friends and family registered next.