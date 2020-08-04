Clearly, We Need an App for This 

Attempted murderers are often very dumb. In the past 15 years, over 100 dopes have attempted to pay for a murder on the website “rentahitman.com”. Most recently, a Michigan woman found herself arrested after trying to have her ex-husband bumped off.
Since the rentahitman.com website was created in 2005, the owner “has been contacted numerous times by people requesting murders, school shootings and even a baby abduction,” police said. It’s helped prevent 130 murders because the owner always alerts authorities when someone requests a hitman, according to police.
A smartphone app for this is the obvious next step. Apple would never approve it for the App Store, which makes this yet another reason they ought to allow side-loading.