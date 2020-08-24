O Captain, My Captain

Recently, I saw Tom Hanks’s recent made for TV Apple TV+ movie “Greyhound”. In it, Hanks plays Commander Ernest Krause, captain of a World War II US Naval ship. By my count, it is the sixth time Hanks has played the role of captain. Let’s review, in reverse chronological order!

The Captaincies of Tom Hanks:

USS Keeling



Film: Greyhound [Link]

Year: 2020

Vessel Type: Fletcher-class destroyer

Note: Despite receiving second billing behind only Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Shue appears in the movie for just 153 seconds.

US Airways Flight 1549



Film: Sully [Link]

Year: 2016

Vessel Type: Airbus A320

Note: Two years after the release of “Sully” came a 2018 movie called “Tully”. I eagerly anticipate the 2020 release of “Uully”.

MV Maersk Alabama



Film: Captain Phillips [Link]

Year: 2013

Vessel Type: Container Ship

Note: I suppose it’s something of a spoiler, but partway through the film, Tom Hanks’s character is replaced as captain.

Army Captain



Film: Saving Private Ryan [Link]

Year: 1998

Vessel Type: N/A

Note: Rather than the captain of a vessel, in this film Hanks plays US Army Captain John H. Miller.

Odyssey



Film: Apollo 13 [Link]

Year: 1998

Vessel Type: Apollo Command and Service Module-109

Note: According to director Ron Howard, a comment card received after a test screening the “typical Hollywood” ending, stating that the crew would never have survived.

Jenny



Film: Forrest Gump [Link]

Year: 1994

Vessel Type: Shrimp Boat

Note: If Forrest Gump held onto his Apple stock from the ’70s, he’d be worth tens of billions of dollars in 2020.

This concludes our look at the captaincies of Tom Cruise. For another look at actor’s roles, see The Jacks of Tom Cruise.