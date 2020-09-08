The Lowest Bar 

The headline on this Guardian piece is really something:

  • John Kerry on Biden’s foreign policy: ‘He’d never lavish praise on dictators’

That is the lowest bar I’ve ever heard of. At the same time, it’s also a valid comparison to use between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Voting Information: Ending the nightmare of the Trump presidency starts with voting. Visit https://vote.org to register to vote, or to check your registration status. Once you’ve done that, make sure your friends and family are registered as well.

