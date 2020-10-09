A Journey to Nowhere 

While COVID-19 has me missing traveling, I can’t say I particularly miss the act of flying. Though our ability to jet around the globe is incredible if you stop and think about it, airlines have managed to grind out nearly all the wonder of it, leaving it as little more than a utilitarian transportation option.
Apparently, however, at least some people do miss modern air travel. They miss it enough that they’re taking sightseeing flights to nowhere.
For those who can’t wait to get back to the skies, some airlines have started to offer sightseeing flights that offer all the thrill of air travel without actually going anywhere.
I shudder to think of the carbon footprint on this.