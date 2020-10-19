That Profanity Filter Stinks 

A paleontology conference recently found themselves using some rather ridiculous software that blocked all manner of terms it shouldn’t have.
“Words like ‘bone,’ ‘pubic,’ and ‘stream’ are frankly ridiculous to ban in a field where we regularly find pubic bones in streams,” one participant said of the filter, which organizers had to thwart.
Amusingly, the frequently profane Samuel L. Jackson would be unaffected by this filter. His classic line of “Hold onto your butts” from paleontology-adjacent film Jurassic Park would pass through without a problem.