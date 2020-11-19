America’s Moron 

After September 11th, 2001, Rudy Guiliani could’ve ridden out the rest of his life as “America’s Mayor”. Instead, he’s repeatedly chosen to associate himself with loathsome soon-to-be-former president Donald Trump. As Guiliani argues in court for disenfranchising millions of voters on utterly meritless grounds, that’s going especially poorly. Guiiani’s performance in court this week was so bad, it earned him comparisons to cartoon lawyer Lionel Hutz. As “Simpsons” writer Bill Oakley notes, those comparisons are unfair…to Mr. Hutz.