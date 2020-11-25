His Eviction Notice Was Served in Early November 

When the Boston Globe tweeted about a humorous story on how various professions deal with unwanted pests, they included this note:
The overwhelming response was, approximately, “Sez who?!”. It’s not pretty or pleasant, but that is where Donald Trump has brought us. After inflicting so much suffering on so many, it’s only natural that folks would in fact love to see him dragged out by his ear like the petulant toddler he is. There were plenty of amusing replies, including suggestions that we could balance the national budget or retire the national debt, just by setting up this event on pay-per-view.
Meanwhile, the article itself featured solid advice from five different professions. My favorite comes from an animal control officer:
“…[W]e install one-way doors,” he said. “They’re like little exit tunnels where they go out but can’t get back in. They squeeze out and the door closes behind them.
There are enough resources in the White House that a normal person could stay holed up in there for weeks, if not months. However, there is no golf course, and thus Trump needs to leave the building nearly every day.
Still, if that doesn’t work?
[I]f the animals are being “difficult,” the firm may sprinkle coyote urine around.
Hey, besides the Road Runner, who isn’t scared of coyotes?