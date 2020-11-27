I Feel You, Bears 

Over a century ago, the Japanese wolf was hunted to extinction. Now, in an effort to combat bears entering human neighborhoods, the Japanese town of Takikawa is turning to a new breed of wolf for assistance.
The so-called ‘Monster Wolf’ robot consists of a shaggy body on four legs, a blond mane and fierce, glowing-red eyes. When its motion detectors are activated, it moves its head, flashes lights and emits 60 different sounds ranging from wolfish howling to machinery noises.
Don’t miss the full video.1 It includes a night vision capture which shows, in hilarious fashion, that bears are not fans of the robotic Monster Wolf.
This bear wants nothing to do with a demonic robot wolf.
Footnotes:
It’s archived here. ↩︎