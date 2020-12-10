Apparently, No One Recognized The Name 

Speaking of Boston-related nonsense, Boston’s Fox 25 news did a short piece on the icy weather that struck the region Saturday. It included a man-on-the-street interview with a man named Jarome Iginla.
“I like the snow, I like the winter, but not necessarily this,” said Jarome Iginla. “May be a little too much.”
“Pretty tough, we’re from Canada, so it’s not too crazy,” Iginla said. “I mean we got some winter tires. Used to this growing up so, it’s not great, I’ll tell you, you get some tough stretches, but if you don’t go too fast it’s doable.”
If you’re not a sports fan, that may not mean much to you, but Jarome Iginla is a well-known hockey player. In fact, Iginla was just elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame, and even played a season for the Boston Bruins. It’s beyond hilarious for him to pop up in a rest area interview with local news.
Yup, that’s Jarome Iginla, alright.
This is a rare instance which might have called for uttering the phrase “Do you know who I am?”. Still, it’s much, much funnier to just let it ride, and I’m grateful that he did. Thanks, Jarome!