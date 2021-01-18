Ripphy Dabyah to You!

Recently, because it was my birthday, I received a digital birthday card.1 This card had a fun balloon theme, and featured some excellent animated confetti cannons as well. As I always say, digital confetti is the best confetti, because you don’t have to clean it up.

In addition, it contained some fun new ways to celebrate someone on the occasion of their birth. “Happy Birthday” is just a little worn out, you know? Why not:



DARPYHA HIPBY!

Or perhaps:



RIPPHY DABYAH!

If that seems too far off the original message, you might like:



HAPPY BRIHDAY!

All of these alternatives offer a fun way to spice things up.2 In 2021, I’ll be wishing everyone a “Ripphy Dabyah” on their special days.