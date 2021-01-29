Seems Tough to Forget 

Enrique Tarrio, current leader of the far-right white supremacist organization known as the Proud Boys, previously worked as a prolific informant for law enforcement.
In the Miami hearing, a federal prosecutor, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent and Tarrio’s own lawyer described his undercover work and said he had helped authorities prosecute more than a dozen people in various cases involving drugs, gambling and human smuggling.
Tarrio, in an interview with Reuters Tuesday, denied working undercover or cooperating in cases against others. “I don’t know any of this,” he said, when asked about the transcript. “I don’t recall any of this.”
He doesn’t recall this. That’s what he’s going with.