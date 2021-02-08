Homemade Hooch and Atomic Attack Instructions 

Some time in the late ’60s, Navy meteorologist Paul Grisham lost his wallet in Antarctica, at the Ross Island research station. Now, more than five decades later, it’s been returned to him.
Grisham’s Navy ID, his driver’s license, a tax withholding statement, a recipe for homemade Kahlua and several items other so-called “ice rats” who worked at the station might recognize. There was a beer ration punch card, receipts for money orders sent to his wife for his poker winnings at the station, and a pocket reference card with instructions for what to do in the event of an atomic, biological or chemical weapons attack. There was never any cash, as there was nothing to buy at the station.
I’m a bit confused as to how they played poker, and bought money orders, but didn’t have cash.