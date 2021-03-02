As a result of a deadly winter storm, a lot of lousy things happened in Texas in February. There was at least one bright spot, however, as Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale opened his Gallery Furniture showrooms for use by anyone who needed a warming shelter.
“To whom much has been given, much is expected,” he said. “We’ve benefited from public support over the years, so it’s our obligation to open our doors and let people come in to get a respite from the storm. It’s the right thing to do.”
Good on you, Mattress Mack.